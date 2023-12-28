A 48-year-old woman was hospitalized due to bleeding. The doctors decided to discharge her. And shortly after her resignation, her heart stopped forever

It was December 23, 2023, when the 48-year-old woman from Acquedolci, in the province of Messina, lost her life while she was in her home. She had just been discharged from the Sant'Agata Militello hospital in Messinaafter hospitalization for a haemorrhage.

The 48-year-old woman was ill with cystic fibrosis. The Patti Prosecutor's Office has already appointed Professor Elvira Ventura Spagnolo for a medical-legal examination. The autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

There Patti Public Prosecutor's Office thus accepted the complaint from the family of the 48-year-old woman who died after being discharged from the Messina hospital. You state that you have opened an investigation file against unknown persons.

At the autopsy, conducted by professor Elvira Ventura Spanishthe Catania medical examiner Giuseppe Caruso was also present, an expert appointed by the family of the deceased woman.

Around 10pm that day, the doctors discharged her. When she returned home, for reasons yet to be verified, her heart stopped shortly after. The family, represented by the lawyer Nunziatina Grimaldi of the Catania Bar, filed a complaint with the Carabinieri. Her medical records were seized, as was her body. The funeral which had already been scheduled for Tuesday 26 December 2023 has therefore been postponed.