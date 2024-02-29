The new album by Kanye West, who changed his stage name to Ye a few years ago, Vultures 1, is being controversial in many aspects. Not only because music magazines have made fierce criticism of the artist's new soundtrack, but because the family of singer Donna Summer has denounced an alleged copy of I Feel Loveone of the most popular songs by the American singer, who died in 2012 due to cancer. The American Magazine TMZ, has published this Wednesday the official documents of the complaint, which was filed by Summer's heirs in a federal court in California, and where they accuse Ye of having falsified the 1977 hit without permission, using “recognizable parts” of the song in the subject Good (Don't Die). All this after the same heirs had explicitly and in writing rejected their request to use it on February 3, 2024.

The lawyers for Summer's family have publicly assured that they are leaving the case in the hands of justice, while the lawyers for West, and his producer, Ty Dolla $ign, ―which has also been sued―, have not issued any statement to the regard. “Summer's estate not only considered the immense commercial value of the composition I Feel Love, but also the potential degradation of Summer's legacy. “West is known as a controversial public figure whose conduct has led numerous brands and business partners to distance themselves from him,” argues the lawsuit, which claims that the singer re-recorded the specific part of the counterfeit piece with a different singer despite the “absolute ban” on the heirs of Summer’s estate. In addition, they have requested compensation for damages and ask the judge in charge of the case to permanently prevent Ye from infringing the iconic artist's copyright.

Apple Music pulled the album just five days after its debut on the platform after being hit by copyright infringement issues, as published by the British newspaper Daily Mail. Vultures 1 was briefly removed from Apple Music and iTunes, where the song Carnival had been ranked number one in the Top 100: global list.

Very similar is the case that has pitted Ye against the legendary rocker and former Black Sabbath singer, Ozzy Osbournewho denied him permission to play his song war pig. But on February 9, the heavy metal icon was informed that the rapper used part of another of his classics, Hombre de Hierro, for him Vultures 1. Outraged, Osbourne responded to West in a post on Instagram in which he explained the reasons for his monumental anger: “I denied him permission to sample my songs because he is an anti-Semite and has caused pain and problems for many people.” Furthermore, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, ruled that Ye had “messed with the wrong Jew.” “We simply don't want to be associated with someone who makes hateful statements. Spreading hate, as he does, should not be allowed. All the excuses, that if he is bipolar or whatever, don't work. Let him go to hell!”

The American rapper had to apologize publicly in December 2023, after making multiple headlines for his hateful comments towards Jews. In December, he was forced to delete all content from his Instagram profile and post an apology in Hebrew to Jews after years of anti-Semitic comments. “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintentional outburst caused by my words or actions. “It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he has written in Hebrew, a language not understood by many of his Jewish compatriots. West became involved in all this controversy for insinuating that rapper Sean Combs, better known as Puff Daddy, was being controlled “by Jews.” Then, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) which accused West of perpetuating “anti-Semitic prejudices such as greed and control.”

Another of the big headaches that surround the rapper comes from one of his collaborations with Adidas, which he accuses of selling his popular Yeezy sneakers in colors that he never approved. The brand has sued the artist for his comments and asks for compensation of 250 million dollars for breaching the contract in question. West uploaded a photo wearing the sneakers to his networks along with a message in which he assured that “Anyone who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys.” “People are watching a Fortune 500 company rape one of their idols. They are using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to sue one of his favorite artists, right in front of all of you in broad daylight. Nobody says anything or does anything. What are they going to do now, cancel my album again, freeze my accounts again, threaten people not to work with me again? ”He then stated on his social networks.