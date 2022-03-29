A terrible flood occurred in Governador Valadares, a municipality in Brazil in the state of Minas Gerais, part of the Vale do Rio Doce mesoregion and the micro-region of Governador Valadares, brought the population to their knees. There are those who have lost everything. And who risked losing their lives. As the woman in danger of drowningbut he doesn’t leave his behind doghis best friend.

Photo source from Instagram by juninhonogueirafoto

A woman residing in Vale do Rio Doce, in Governador Valadares was photographed on Tuesday 11 January 2022 while crossing a flooded street in the Saò Tarcisio district. Camila Matos used to take a few things away from home, like clothes and cell phones. But also her dog.

The woman managed to get the basic things just in time to survive a few days during those terrible floods. And she obviously didn’t leave her behind Smoke, his faithful pet. And a photographer immortalized the scene.

Juninho Nogueiraa professional photographer, after making these shots decided to publish them online, with a simple caption, written with these words: “No one will be left behind”.

This photo represents the entire state of the riverside residents of our city. I contacted them, they are fine, the water is going down. This photo was remarkable, because I noticed that she was walking about 50 meters in the water with the puppy on her lap. It moved me because whatever was left behind wouldn’t matter. But he brought his friend and it was amazing.

Photo source from Instagram by juninhonogueirafoto

Camila took some of her personal effects, but also the most precious thing she had in the world, her partner.

Photo source from Instagram by juninhonogueirafoto

Smoke is my partner, I love him. Where I go, he comes behind. I couldn’t leave him. Even if I could leave it somewhere I couldn’t. I had to take it with me.