Margarethi Maria is a sweet little dog who has been adopted by her family who love her more than anything else. But recently she has made a really big one. The dog floods the house while the owner was away. And the video quickly becomes viral on social networks. But how did he do it?

Photo source from camilasatierf’s TikTok video

After a life as a stray, Margarethi Maria was welcomed into the home of Camila Freitas, with whom he has been living for some time now. She had left her home alone one day and when she came back she saw what her puppy had been up to.

Upon her return, the woman noticed that the faucet of the sink had been ripped off. The floor was also all wet, flooded, due to the damage caused by the tap. Who knows who was it …

The dog, even though he was out of the house, managed to pull the faucet out through the window, which had accidentally been left open. She who knows how she managed to make such a big mess.

Camila she was also pinched with the broken tap between her paws. She couldn’t believe her eyes as she tried to get the water off the floor. And in the video that the woman posted on social media she decided to publish online she was seen by many people, who understand what the woman felt when she returned.

The dog floods the house and the owner is forced to clean everything around the house

The woman has yet to understand how she managed to combine a trouble like that, since there were iron parts that made it impossible to put your head in the window.

The video was posted on Camila’s TikTok account on October 20 and was viewed by million of people.