This is the story of one woman quitting her job after her dog dies. She was shocked by the loss of an important family member and her boss’s response to the news of her bereavement left her speechless. Without hesitating too much, the woman presented a dismissal letter, then telling on social media what had happened.

Photo source from Pixabay

The woman was simply shocked. He had lived with her beloved dog for a long time, but he got sick and together with the vet they decided to put him to sleep forever. A deep pain, which only those who have gone through it can understand. And a pain that never goes away.

Unfortunately, however, not everyone understands this suffering. A woman on Reddit decided to tell her story. The user HopechyannIn fact, she decided to share her sad story, saying that the boss had denied her permission to say goodbye to her pets forever.

The woman had asked her employer to be allowed to take time off from work because they had killed her dog. He in response told her that the death of an animal was no excuse for not going to work. So she resigned.

I’m Hope. I have a family emergency. I can’t come tonight.

This is the message of the woman, to which the boss replies as follows:

Start calling around. You have to cover the shift. What’s your emergency ?.

Hope’s response was not long in coming:

I’ll try, we just had to put down our family dog.

The boss, devoid of heart and empathy, responded in a way that infuriated the woman:

That’s not the best reason to tell me you’re not coming to work.

Photo source from Pixabay

Donna quits her job after her boss shows no empathy for the loss of her dog

All right. I also give up the other two weeks. But if you need something written, I’ll send it to you.

So the woman gave notice of the dismissal

Photo source from Pixabay

Obviously on Reddit, everyone agreed with her.