Volunteers save 5 puppies who fell into a sewer: after 10 hours their mother was able to hug them again

A beautiful story with an emotional ending has been made public in the last few days. 5 puppies with a few weeks of life, they were fallen into a sewer And after 10 hours of work, the volunteers succeeded in save them. Their reunion with their mom was truly moving. Everyone got excited.

The story took place on a day like any other for the boys of Animal Warriors Conservation Society, in India. They were in theirs shelter and they were engaged in the usual chores.

At one point they received a call from a woman who lives in the city, who there informed of what a small stray was experiencing. Nobody knew what had happened to her, but you could see she had need help.

The lady told the boys she was staying barking while he was in front of a sewer. When she approached she felt that there was something very strange inside. It was like the crying of several dogs.

Volunteers on hearing these words, they are soon alarmed and they went quickly to the place to check. It is precisely at this point that they made the dramatic discovery. Inside the sewer there were 5 little dogs, in serious danger.

Of course they couldn’t take them out on their own and that is why they asked for the intervention of the fire brigade and also of another local association. Rescuers, to free them, worked continuously for 10 long hours.

The reunion of the 5 puppies with their mother

When the worst now seemed to be past and the little ones were safe and sound, their mum arrived who just wanted to be able to get back together with them. The moment really was moving.

Those present in seeing the meeting they were excited and in fact, many complimented the boys and the firefighters for their beautiful work. Here is the video of what happened below:

The story quickly became viral on the web and the volunteers updated the post saying that the four-legged family is now al shelter. Everyone is getting the necessary care and they wish they could find forever homes for each of them.