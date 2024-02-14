Drama in Bolzano, 61-year-old attacked outside her house: she had gone down to the garage to reconnect the electricity, unplugged as a trap

A new attempted crime took place on the night between Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th February, in the city of Bolzano. Unfortunately one 61 years oldis now hospitalized in very serious conditions, but it has emerged that her life is not in danger.

The officers who responded to the scene are currently working to trace the daughter's partner, which appears to have disappeared for now. From what it emerged that there were her parents in the house with her nephewswho would not have noticed anything.

According to information released by some media, the drama occurred shortly after midnight between Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th February. Precisely under a building located in via Cavour, in the city of Bolzano.

The woman who is 61 years old is one physiotherapist very well known in the city. From what came out of her, that evening she was at home with her grandchildren and it would seem that they had just returned home, after going to Monk. When suddenly, it is the power went out and the grandmother was immediately alarmed.

The attack on the 61-year-old while she was outside her home

CREDIT: CITIES IN 4K

Consequently, she immediately went down to the garage to be able to reattach it. However, once she gets to the stairs, it would seem that a person she knew very well, she has it hit. It is not yet clear whether with a stick or bladed weapon.

The grandchildren who were at home in those minutes would not have realized anything. There were probably some close to find her on the ground, lifeless. Hence the timely intervention of the health workers and also of the police. They arranged for the woman the recovery emergency at the San Maurizio hospital in Bolzano.

From what has emerged it should not be in life threatening. According to the officers who intervened in the house, someone lured the woman into the trap, turning off the light. Now they are looking for the daughter's partner, who at the time would have disappeared. There will be further updates on the incident.