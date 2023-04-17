At the Molinette hospital in Turin one woman gives birth and then it comes operated for emergency cancer. A life-saving surgery for one neoplasm of 1.5 kg that had already oppressed and compromised her heart. A truly incredible operation, which allowed the woman to save herself. Thankfully, mother and baby are doing well.

There 22 year old mother she managed to give birth despite a one and a half kilo tumor mass, the size of a melon. Her malignancies crushed her heart and one lung. Before her, the young woman gave birth to her son, who is now 4 months old, and then the doctors underwent surgery.

The operation was long and also very risky. The operation took place at the Molinette hospital in Turin. It all started in 2019 when the 22-year-old received a diagnosis of chest sarcomaan aggressive neoplasm.

The lymph nodes have swollen, the first diagnosis at the Ivrea hospital was a cyst. We are a family of farmers and when we went up to the pastures in Valle d’Aosta, at 2,200 metres, I began to have a fever and lose weight. So at the hospital in Aosta they did a lung x-ray.

At first she thought it was the stress of graduation. Instead, the biopsy diagnosed a sarcoma.

I was no longer breathing. The doctors put me in an induced coma and put a stent between my bronchial tubes. But they feared that when I woke up I would have a bad life.

Woman gives birth and undergoes cancer surgery: today the baby is 4 months old

First the doctors of San Luigi di Orbassano and then of the Candiolo Institute followed the young mother, with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which prevented her from metastasizing. Then her pregnancy and the decision to carry it forward, undergoing an operation immediately after giving birth to save her life.

10 days after the operation she returned home and is now fine, luckily.