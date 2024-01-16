A woman managed to find her teacher after 42 years, thanks to Facebook. When she was little and hospitalized for leukemia, her teacher read her many stories

Sometimes social media is really useful. As in the beautiful story of woman who finds her teacher on Facebook after 42 years. The teacher had been very close to the little girl when she was there in hospital for leukemia: she le he read stories and it made her feel less alone. They had spoken to each other for a while and then lost sight of each other. Today the little girl is grown up and is a mother and she was able to track down her beloved teacher.

Annalisa Prevete today she is a mother. On a Facebook group, Sei di Monza se lei, she wanted to try to find her primary school teacher, who was very important to her when she was little. She had leukemia and she taught her while she was hospitalized at San Gerardo in Monza.

I'm looking for a person. In 1989 I was admitted to the San Gerardo hospital. I was a little girl suffering from leukemia. I was there for a year, and during this period I was given school lessons in the ward and I'm looking for the teacher in question, a very sweet person. Her name was Fiorucci Stefania, at the time she lived in Monza and taught the children in the department. Unfortunately, we lost sight of each other over the course of many years.

The woman explained how fundamental the presence of that teacher was. She he lived in Naples, but then she had to go with her parents to the Gaslini in Genoa. Where, however, there were many patients.

I was transferred to San Gerardo by ambulance, it was August. Everyone was wonderful. From doctors to nurses. It can be said that at 11/12 years old I was fine and had completed the checks in Monza. I was lucky in my bad luck. A “less bad” form of leukemia.

Annalisa Prevete finds the teacher on Facebook 42 years later to thank her

The teacher took care of the young patients: in fact there was a small school in the ward. Stefania was 26 years old at the time and her presence was important for Annalisa. They wrote to each other for some time, but then lost contact.

Thanks to word of mouth, the two women managed to get in touch on social media. The teacher still works, but she is close to retirement. For both of them, meeting again was a very strong emotion.