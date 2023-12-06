Donna falls in love with a young Peruvian farmer and chooses to live without water or electricity

Caroline Knightone 34 year old womanis a yoga teacher who has traveled to Peru for ten days during the pandemic. Due to the restrictions she was stuck in the country where she fell in love with a young local farmer. She thus decided to tear up her return ticket to London and change her life: now she lives in the jungle, surrounded by insects, without drinking water and works with his 20-year-old partner in cocoa cultivation. As reported by newspaper Il MessaggeroCaroline and Rómulo Román Roque they have a small house in the heart of the jungle and they must travel to a city every day to get food, drinking water and communicate with the rest of the world. “Rómulo has extraordinary energy and something in his soul caught my attention. Despite his age, he is endowed with an uncommon wisdom,” the girl said.

Caroline’s statements

“It was very hard work, but the trees rewarded us with fruits and us we manually transformed the beans into raw cocoa. I broke my nails pulling them out of the capsules. We received our first orders, mainly through our Instagram account,” Caroline said of her employment on the plantation.

“I feel safe and loved. Rómulo is shy, affectionate and very dedicated to his work. We only knew each other for a few days, but we fell in love immediately”, concluded the woman.

The future of the couple

CarolineFor now, he depends on savings and help from his family. “The cost of living here is almost non-existent. The food is cheap and plentiful. British 19-year-olds are basically boys, while men grow up fast in the Amazon.”

The cabin they reside in is made of wood and there is no civilization within 100 kilometers. Caroline confessed that in the future she would like to introduce Romulo to her family and take him to visit her native country, England.

