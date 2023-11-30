An 86-year-old woman was hit by a forklift. Her nephew was driving. Despite her timely help, unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for her. The injuries sustained were too serious

Everyone is still speechless in theCoccaglio farm and in the small municipality in the province of Brescia. The tragic event took place on the morning of Wednesday 29 November. An 86-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a forklift.

THE Chiari Carabinieri and the men of the Franciacorta Asst are investigating to understand what happened and to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened that morning. A first reconstruction has already been done, but we need to understand if the facts correspond to reality.

According to what was reported by the local media, it was her nephew who was driving the agricultural vehicle that hit the elderly lady. The man was making a maneuver inside theZotti farmwhich is located in via Valenca in Coccaglio.

The old lady’s nephew would not have noticed the woman who was behind the forklift. He hit her head-on and immediately called the rescuers. The 112 operations center sent two ambulances and a medical car to the scene under code red.

Despite the timely help and all the efforts of the health workers, there was nothing left that could be done for the woman. The doctors could not help but confirm the death of the 86-year-old elderly woman.

The Carabinieri of Rovato and Cologne, together with the ATS technicians, have already carried out all the necessary investigations. The prosecutor has opened an investigation into an accident in the workplace. Even if the woman was not an employee.