He was called Raisa Basko there 63-year-old woman who lost her life in a car accident and whose body, at first, was not claimed by anyone. Originally from Ukraine, according to what is learned she had to be reunited with her daughter, who however the investigators had difficulty tracing.

Raisa Basko, unfortunately, passed away on Sunday 11 December last year at Pisa, while crossing the road in via Don Bosco, near the intersection with via Galdi and via Carlini. It was 8 in the evening, when a car hit it in full force, as reconstructed by the agents.

The 44-year-old from Pisa driving the vehicle said he hadn’t really seen it and only felt the blow when, unfortunately, it was too late. The woman’s heart stopped when she came in code red in the emergency room. The man will be investigated for a traffic crime.

According to reports from the Pisa police, two days after the incident, no one claimed the woman’s body. Paolo Migliorinicommander of the local municipal police, launched an appeal, asking anyone who knew her to contact the police, also distributing the photo.

The woman had Ukrainian origins and, in all probability, had been in Italy for a few years now, since 2019. She had worked as a caregiver in Cascina and was currently waiting to find a new job. With her he had a copy of her passport, but nobody knows where in Italy she lived or where her family is Ukraine.

The officers are doing everything in their power to contact a family member or a person close to her, in order to give her a proper burial.

Igor Chernai, the local representative of the Ukrainian community, is doing everything possible to trace someone. There is talk of a daughter, who the woman should have joined shortly, but it is not known where she lives or how to contact her to inform her of her mourning.