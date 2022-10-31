Maxine and Jake Joung had decided to welcome some adopted children into their lives, also because the woman had been struggling for a long time to have them naturally, without ever succeeding. There woman cannot have childrenbut after adoption of some children taken in foster care with their husband, remains pregnant with four beautiful twins. Here is the story of him.

Maxine and Jake Joung they wanted to have a big family. However, she did have infertility problems. They got married in Pennsylvania in 2016 and decided to try having children right away. They wanted their children, but also to welcome children who had no one to look after them.

They both loved the idea of ​​having a home filled with love and laughter. After they got married, they started the process of becoming adoptive parents. Shortly thereafter, they welcomed three children aged 4, 2 and 11 months into their home. And shortly thereafter, the newborn sister in the hospital too.

They knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Each child had their own needs: Maxine and Jake Joung had to deal with diagnoses of autism and problems to overcome. At the same time, the couple wanted to have children of their own, but it wasn’t easy.

The woman had abortions multiple and chemical pregnancies. Things weren’t going well with IVF either, until Henry was born in 2018. The family, however, was not complete. And here, a few weeks after the adoption was made, she was pregnant again. She of four twins.

Donna cannot have children: but the family is blessed with adopted children and twins

After several tests during the pregnancy, doctors found that there were four babies in Maxine’s womb. They were born healthy on July 31, at 23 weeks. They are called Silas Ledger, Theo Alexander, Beck Killian, Cecilia Hudson.

Now it’s really an extended family. The children welcomed the twins with enthusiasm and all worries vanished into thin air.