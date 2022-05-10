In the polder of Klaaswaal, on the border with the dike village of Greup, on the Smidsweg is Gohres Metaalconstructie bv. And without Gohres there would be no Ferro Duro. Because in the workshop of the family business, which is a major player in metal constructions in the Netherlands, the wine furniture, fire pits and BBQ smokers are made by hand. Daughter Donna is the creative brain, grandfather Cees is her technical sparring partner and father Adrie provides the labour. Such is roughly the division of labor.