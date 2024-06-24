It’s been 15 years since the last movie Shrek, and while the two Puss in Boots spin-offs have entertained audiences, many want to see what’s in store for the world’s most beloved ogre. Fortunately, it seems we will not only see the return of this character, since Donkey will have his own tape, something that the voice of this magical being has confirmed.

In a recent interview with Collider, Eddie Murphy, who voices Donkey in the English version of Shrek, has confirmed that the production of Shrek 5 He is progressing positively, to the point that he has already recorded a couple of lines for his character. However, this is not all, since Donkey will have his own spin-off. This is what he said about it:

“We started making Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, recorded the first act and we’re doing it this year. Shrek is going to come out and Donkey will have his own movie. We will also do Donkey. So we’re going to do a Shrek and we’re going to do a [película] of Donkey.”

Regarding its release date, Murphy has indicated that Donkey’s film will arrive in theaters after Shrek 5, which will have a premiere at some point in 2025. Although in English Murphy is the voice of this character, in Spanish we have the talent of Eugenio Derbez, who has done great work in the past, and although he is still very early to have official information, It is very likely that he will reprise this role in the two new Dreamworks films.

For now we can only wait for more information to become available in the future. Remember, Shrek 5 It will arrive in 2025, and then we will see the premiere of the Donkey movie. On related topics, a never-before-seen video emerges of Shrek. Likewise, this is how WayForward’s Shrek game was going to be.

Author’s Note:

A Donkey movie is something that can be very interesting. Let’s remember that not many were interested in a Cat movie, but the two films have been well received. In this way, I hope that Dreamworks gives us something that is very worthwhile, and that Eugenio Derbez has enough space to experiment with this voice.

Via: Collider