For a couple of years, Nintendo has been more open to lending its franchises to launch products from other brands but with iconic characters such as the famous super Mario. And precisely his strongest alliance is with LEGOWell, quite a few sets have already come out that take us the adventures of the mushroom kingdom to the land of toys.

Many will think that by now the options are over, but no, given that with the recent release of the film, a new collaboration also arrives in which now donkey kong is the main character. And to the surprise of many, the monkey with a tie does not arrive alone, because he will keep him company Cranky, Diddy, Dixie, and funkyhis whole family of apes.

Here the video confirmed by LEGO:

We can’t wait to show you the new additions to the world of LEGO Super Mario™! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sa5XF0LdCo —LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 26, 2023

Something that remains to be seen are the release dates for the pieces, which will surely be accompanied by different scenarios, and one of them is expected to be similar to the Kong temple in the movie. Also, it is obvious that they will be coming out in waves and the prices will range from $30 USD to $60 USD, depending on whether they are small or large sets.

For now, we will have to wait for more data from LEGO.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: The truth is that these new figures look very good, Mario and LEGO collectors will be satisfied in an excellent way. I don’t buy much of this, but even it catches my eye.