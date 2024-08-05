Today’s Amazon offers allow us to pre-order a copy of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for Nintendo Switch. The recommended price is €59.99, while the current price is €53.99. This is a 10% discount on pre-orders. The release date is January 16, 2025. To make sure you don’t miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The reservation is at “minimum guaranteed price“, or in the event that there are other discounts after you have placed your order, these will be automatically applied to the reservation without you having to follow the price trend. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What game is Donkey Kong Country Returns HD?
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is a platform game. It is a remastered version of the chapter for Nintendo 3DS and Wii. In addition to being able to play alone, we can also use a local cooperative mode facing the Tiki Tak Tribe. One player takes on the role of Donkey Kong and the other of Diddy Kong.
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for Nintendo Switch also lets you activate some help for those who find this platformer a bit too difficult. In addition, this version features all the additional levels that were introduced only on 3DS. There are over 80 levels divided into 9 worlds.
