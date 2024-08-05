Today’s Amazon offers allow us to pre-order a copy of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for Nintendo Switch. The recommended price is €59.99, while the current price is €53.99. This is a 10% discount on pre-orders. The release date is January 16, 2025. To make sure you don’t miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.

The reservation is at “minimum guaranteed price“, or in the event that there are other discounts after you have placed your order, these will be automatically applied to the reservation without you having to follow the price trend. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.