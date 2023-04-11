The Strong National Museum of Playknown in the industry for the “World Video Game Hall of Fame”, announced the reproduction of the arcade cabinet of Donkey Kong in giant formatwith support from Nintendo of America.

How giant? So much, considering that it is almost seventeen meters (20 feet) tall and overall is 370% larger than the original one. It will be part of permanent exhibition set up in the new areas of the museum, which has expanded by 90,000 square meters and will open during 2023.

The giant Donkey Kong cabinet will be completed this spring and will be playable starting June 30, 2023.

The Donkey Kong cabinet from the Strong Museum

According to the museum, the cabinet will be viewable from the first floor entrance hall and will be playable, just outside the “ESL Digital Worlds” gallery located on the second floor, using a normal sized arcade board. The support of Nintendo it was not explained, i.e. it is not clear what the manufacturer did for the cabinet. He probably provided the game and guaranteed the ability to use it, which is no small thing.

There structure of the cabinet is made of aluminum, while the motherboard used comes from an original Donkey Kong cabinet (so no emulation). In short, the gaming experience will be similar to the original one, only in maxi format.