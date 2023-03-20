Donkey Kong could come back with a new game of the series of 3D platformeraccording to reports from Nintendo Prime, a YouTube channel that has recently launched into various predictions from unidentified sources.

In short, reliability is to be demonstrated, but the idea of ​​a return of Donkey Kong to the scene is far from impossible, considering Nintendo’s standard modus operandi. On the other hand, the franchise is periodically part of the Nintendo Switch rumors, so it could certainly be part of a future lineup of the console.

The youtuber even claims to have seen an old build of this mysterious Donkey Kong, which makes it “definitely a game that will come out”, even if a launch timeline for this elusive title does not exist at the moment.

According to reports from Prime, it seems that the project was initially entrusted to the team Vicarious Visions by Activision, with a rather strange initiative from Nintendo but in line with the experience gained by the team on the reboots of Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

According to the source in question, the title should be Donkey Kong Freedom and it would be sort of open world with platform elements, which would also allow you to slide quickly on tree branches using banana peels. According to the youtuber, however, the project would have been abandoned by Vicarious Visions in 2017 to follow other games but would not have been canceled and would instead be in development at an internal Nintendo team.

Nintendo Prime has reported in recent days that there would also be an F-Zero GX Remastered in development, again without any confirmation.