Ciudad Juárez— A man who was selling burritos at a street stand located in the Tierra y Libertad neighborhood was executed this morning, reported elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The second homicide of the day, victim number nine in the first three days of July, occurred on Adolfo López Mateos Avenue and Genaro Vázquez Street, where an armed man arrived and shot the worker several times, killing him instantly.

On the street, between his stand and a green Ford vehicle, the target of the attack was found dead, having received shots to the head.

The area was cordoned off by preventive agents from the University District, who notified the State Investigation Agency.

The execution took place less than a kilometer from the facilities of the Zona Norte Prosecutor’s Office and the Universidad police station.