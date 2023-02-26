You now know that Donkervoort may still sell cars with a petrol engine even after 2035. But there is of course a difference between ‘may’ and ‘want’. We ask Denis Donkervoort, son of the founder and now chief of the company, how long he thinks the Dutch car brand will continue to sell petrol cars. And isn’t it time for an electric car?

When asked how long Donkervoort will continue to sell petrol cars, he replies: ‘I think that’s a very nice question. You can see how much has changed in the past two years and 2035 is still quite a long way away. It has a lot to do with how the development is moving when it comes to the eFuels [synthetische brandstoffen, red.] and it also depends on how the sentiment will be.’

Will there be an electric Donkervoort?

Will Donkervoort ever venture into an electric car? ‘Certainly not with the current battery generation, because it’s just too heavy and big, so we can’t get it in. It is so heavy that it destroys the entire DNA of Donkervoort. If at some point solid-state batteries arrive, then we can take a step forward.’

Various parties are currently working hard to get the solid-state battery ready for production. This battery offers much more capacity per kilo and could be produced more sustainably. ‘If there were light and compact batteries that could compete with a fuel engine in terms of weight, you would have to reconsider.’

Denis Donkervoort sees that there are various small companies that dream about electric sports cars: ‘Electric hypercars are also emerging on a small series scale. Is that something that then becomes you-of-it, or is that a stillborn child? You cannot look into a crystal ball. I only see very clearly what the target group is excited about and what the target group is looking for.’

And then the engine sound is still missing

‘And then the second question: can you then create the same kind of experience that you are creating now? The sound is then gone, so what kind of experience do you bring back that still provides entertainment for the driver? I do not know yet. What you then look at is Rimac who is insanely good. How will they fare? What will be the experience behind the wheel? Is there a drift mode, does that become important? It’s just a matter of trying it out and keeping an eye on it.’

What about a hydrogen-powered Donkervoort?

And does Donkervoort still see the potential in hydrogen? “We are certainly looking at that, but that is still a long way off. I think for hydrogen, A-to-B vehicles will come into the picture before performance cars. But if a gigantic development takes place there, then we also have to take a serious look at it, but at the moment that is not so far.’

‘No, then I would rather give the hint of the eFuels. For now, that is the solution rather than hydrogen. That is basically already there and then you don’t have to do much with it. It is only now very expensive and the hardware components of the engine must be able to withstand that, because it does contain a higher percentage of alcohol. The eFuels are easier to implement than hydrogen’, concludes Denis Donkervoort.