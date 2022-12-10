Only 750 kg, 500 HP, rear-wheel drive and 75 units to amuse wealthy enthusiasts ready to immerse themselves in an extreme two-seater. There Donkervoort F22 fully enters a niche, that of small two-seater racing cars that go to intercept a more attentive clientele focused on performance and unconventional cars. The company founded in 1978 has gained experience in recent years and after having amazed with the latest project, D8 GTO, has unveiled the F22 which picks up its baton by further improving performance and driving dynamics. The price of the Donkervoort creation is 245,000 euros, with sales already underway in Europe, the United States, China and the Middle East and 50 examples already sold out.

The F22 is named after the daughter of managing director Denis Donkervoort (Philippa) who was born earlier this year. The family feeling is immediately recognizable as a product of the Dutch company thanks to the open wheels, the long bonnet, the side-mounted tailpipes, just to mention some of the distinctive elements. The rear wheels are better integrated into the bodywork thanks to wider fenders, improving ride and aerodynamics. The car is 4,039mm long and features butterfly opening doors, LED headlights and a removable Twin Targa carbon fiber roof that easily transforms it into a roadster.

The cabin feels roomier than previous models, with custom Recar seats with optional six-point belts approved for racing and road use. The dashboard is rather minimal With a digital instrument cluster, an optional small touchscreen display can be used to use the infotainment system, as is optional climate control since most of the controls are integrated into the steering wheel. The trunk has a capacity of 298 litres. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine sourced from Audi that produces 500 HP and 640 Nm of torque. This represents an increase of 58PS and 70Nm over the Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual Series. All combined with rear-wheel drive and a short-throw five-speed manual gearbox featuring Bosch rev-adaptive technology, together with the Torsen limited-slip differential. The electronics are limited to a multi-stage traction control system and an optional Bosch race ABS. The performances speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and from 0 to 200 in 7.5 seconds, for a maximum speed of 290 km/h. Donkervoort claims the F22 offers up to 2.15g of lateral acceleration.

The brand new Hybrid frame is made of tubular steel and ex-core carbon fiber (carbon sandwich system), doubling the torsional and bending stiffness compared to its predecessor, while improving safety. Suspension is double wishbones front and rear and includes TracTive adaptive dampers and an adjustable hydraulic system that raises or lowers the car by up to 35mm. Braking is handled by 330 mm (13 in) front and 279 mm (11 in) rear steel discs with four-piston calipers from AP Racing.