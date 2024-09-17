September 17, 2024 | 18.12
READING TIME: 0 minutes
“The digital divide exists for people, such as the elderly who have less easy access to digital healthcare, but also at a territorial level. The work that needs to be done is to make healthcare accessible to all in all territories”. Raffaele Donini, Emilia Romagna Health Councillor, said this at the Connected Care Conference on the digitalisation of healthcare organised by Fnopi, the National Federation of Nursing Professions.
#Donini #Making #healthcare #homogeneous
Leave a Reply