“The Regions are contemporary with this reorganization and the revolution that derives from technology also linked to enhanced intelligence and artificial intelligence. Today, treatments, surgical interventions and diagnostic tests are possible with a precision and prediction that were unimaginable until a few years ago. year ago. It is a great opportunity which must however also question us on an ethical level, because the person must always be placed at the centre”. Raffaele Donini, coordinator of the Health Commission of the Conference of Regions and PA, councilor for Health Policies of the Emilia Romagna Region, said this, participating today in the permanent conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, which took place as part of the Laboratorio Sanità 20/30 Ai event underway in Codroipo (Udine).

“On artificial intelligence, which I call enhanced intelligence – adds Donini – in reality we are not behind as a nation: we are uneven. Just as the healthcare response to the health needs of citizens is uneven today in Italy. Today there are tools available to some health systems that must be made available to all. The national theme today is the homogeneity of the response to the health needs of citizens. It is necessary to give the health system the perspectives and consistency, including financing, that can guarantee the Regions that are a situation of greater criticality in being able to make significant steps forward”.

Digital technology “must be ahead – he states – it will always go forward. It is not possible not to use it, it is absolutely not possible to ignore the fact that today the circularity and availability of information for the citizen must be at the center, in first place. What is certain is that today the Electronic Health Record for the citizen is essential. The Regions that have long experimented with it, such as Emilia Romagna, know it very well: it is a wealth of information available to clinicians and citizens and therefore all the implementations that can be made must be made. Then, obviously, it is necessary to take advantage of all the observations that the “Privacy” Guarantor has addressed to us”.

On the distribution, for Donini the question remains “of a national health fund which is not consistent, is not capacious. The 3 billion more that this Government has put into the fund, in fact, the Regions do not see because they are tied to the renewal of the employee contract and are also in some way “absorbed” by the increase in the pharmaceutical ceiling”.

“It is therefore increasingly difficult for the Regions, in the absence of an increase in the Health Fund, to take charge of all the very right requests of the territory. We have been saying it for some years: the Health Fund must be implemented to give way to healthcare to increasingly guarantee citizens’ right to health. We hope – he concludes – that this will happen”.