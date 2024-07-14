After a high level of performance since the beginning of this weekend, the favourite for the victory in the Superpole Race at Donington was mainly Toprak Razgatliogluwith the Turkish BMW driver not disappointing expectations by crossing the finish line first ahead of Nicholas Bulegathe only one of the competition to have fought for the victory with the 2021 world champion in the early stages of the race. However, the reason why this test will be remembered is for the Jonathan Rea’s first podium in Yamahawho after a complicated start to his new experience on the Japanese motorbike finally got his first satisfaction by conquering the third place after an excellent start that saw him climb from eighth to third place.

A start in which Bulega also stood out, having already taken the lead at the braking point of the first corner on Razgatlioglu. A leadership that for the Ducati rider, however, lasted only one lap, before the return of the #54 who subsequently set a new Donington track record in the race. While the first three riders rode the remaining laps almost alone, the real show was the battle for fifth place between the reigning champion Alvaro Bautista and Alex Lowes, with the challenge won by the British Kawasaki rider in the top-5 behind Scott Redding.

Following is the order of arrival (with the absence of Tarran MacKenzie, declared unfit following the concussion suffered from the bad fall in Race-1), which will in fact be the starting grid of Race-2 scheduled for today at 3:00 PM and live on free-to-air TV TV8 or up Sky Sports MotoGP.

Donington 2024, Superpole Race: Finishing Order