Toprak Razgatlioglu had no rivals in this British Round on the Donington track, and the results speak for themselves: pole position holder and winner in Race-1, Superpole Race and Race-2, with an absolute track record in qualifying and in the race. A real domination that allowed the BMW rider to conquer his second consecutive hat-trick after the one in Misano Adriatico, on a Sunday in which Ducati can still console itself with the 2nd place for Nicolò Bulega.

Always behind the 2021 world champion from the green light to the checkered flag, the Emilian rider defended his second position exactly as in the previous Superpole Race, unlike the six-time world champion Jonathan Rea, fresh from his first podium with Yamaha. Having moved into third position at the start, the Northern Irishman first lost the top-3 on Alex Loweswho then completed the podium with his Kawasaki, only to gradually be overtaken until he finished 8th, behind his teammate Andrea Locatelli.

The reigning world champion also had difficulty, at least in the initial stages of the race Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, who also fell on the formation lap, then made a comeback on the two Yamahas until the fifth position final, with a delay of just over a second from the BMW of Scott Redding, who in turn had a convincing weekend in his home round. Among the Italian riders, Danilo Petrucci also performed well, finishing 6th, as did Andrea Iannone, at least until he retired in the second half of the race due to arm pain. The Superbike appointment is now scheduled for next weekendwhen the category will land in Most for the Czech Republic Roundvalid for the sixth round of the world championship.

Donington 2024, Race 2: Finishing Order