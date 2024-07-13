Victory out of the question

Another spectacular race with an uncertain podium almost until the end in Superbike, with the only guarantee once again answering to the name of Toprak RazgatliogluThe #54 BMW rider, author of an impeccable performance, dominated throughout the 23 laps of Race-1 at Donington from the start to the checkered flag, inflicting a Alex Lowes a gap of just over 10 seconds. Finally, a Ducati from the Aruba.it team finishes on the podium, but not that of Nicolò Bulega: starting from 11th place on the grid, Alvaro Bautista completed a great comeback to third place, with the top-five finally completed by Jonathan Rea, who equalled his best result of the season after his fifth place in the Superpole Race at Assen.

The start of the comebacks

A race without a story, at least in the fight for victory. Immediately protagonist of an excellent start and an immediate lead over his pursuers, with a new lap record of the track in the race on the third lap and an increasingly wide margin over his opponents, Razgatlioglu left no escape for any other rider. All this despite a very good start by Redding, who jumped to second position, but above all by Andrea Locatelli, from 7th to 3rd place. A start that also laid the foundations for the comeback of Bautista, 9th behind Jonathan Rea.

In the laps following the start, while Razgatlioglu became virtually unreachable, the front row of the grid was re-established, with Bulega 2nd ahead of Redding following an attempted overtaking on the latter with the long one in the home rider’s escape route. A virtual podium that remained unchanged until the 12th lap, when the BMW rider gave way to the Kawasaki of Alex Lowes, then to Bulega’s attack in the following lap. A fight for the top positions that on the one hand favored the extension of Lowes, and on the other the return of Alvaro Bautista, with the world champion who first passed Redding (then forced to withdrawal due to technical problems) and then his teammate Bulega, with two maneuvers very similar to the one that previously occurred between the Ducati #11 himself and Redding, with the latter in the escape route.

Also worthy of applause, always in terms of comebacks, was Jonathan Rea’s performance, 5th at the finish line after overtaking his teammate Andrea Locatelli on the third to last lap. The Superbike appointment will return tomorrow at midday with the Superpole Race, with Race-2 concluding the race weekend at 15:00.

Donington 2024, Race 1: Finishing Order