Razgatlioglu unstoppable

After the domination in the last round at Misano and the best times achieved in yesterday’s free practice, Toprak Razgatlioglu he confirmed his great form once again in the Donington Superpole by achieving the new record lap of the British track. The Turkish BMW driver in fact stopped the clock on the1:24.629 (improving the already excellent performance of the previous lap), taking pole position with even five tenths of an advantage on his direct pursuer Nicholas Bulega. At BMW there is also great satisfaction for the front row completed by Scott Redding, 3rd riding the M1000 RR of the Bonovo Racing team.

Petrucci’s time cancelled

Bitterness, however, for Danilo PetrucciAuthor of the 4th fastest time, the Umbrian driver of the Barni team was later demoted to 13th position after his fastest lap was cancelled for not respecting the yellow flags at turn 8, where he crashed just over a minute from the end Sam Lowesfortunately without consequences for the British driver. It will be the latter, moreover, who will start from fourth position.

Another misstep for Bautista

The ‘no’ period of the reigning world champion continues, however Alvaro BautistaThe Spaniard, just over a second behind Razgatlioglu, will start from11th box of the starting grid both for Race 1 (scheduled for 15:00 Italian time today) and for tomorrow’s Superpole Race, in this case at 12:00. Eighthinstead, the six-time world champion Jonathan Reabehind his teammate Andrea Locatelli, the only Italian, together with Bulega, present in the top 10.

Donington 2024, Superpole: starting grid