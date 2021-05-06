After her parents, Samir Ghanem and Dalal Abdel Aziz, were transferred to intensive care, the Egyptian actress, Donia Samir Ghanem, broke her silence.

Dunia published, through her account in “Instagram”, a lengthy formula to pray for healing for her parents, and it was circulated through several accounts of the stars of art.

It is reported that Corona infection invaded Samir Ghanem’s house from the scenes of filming his daughter Dunya’s series “A parallel world.”

Since mid-April, Donia, her mother, producer and director Hisham Jamal, in addition to a large number of stars and crew, have been confirmed injured, and they have all been placed in home quarantine.

In addition, Egyptian media indicated that Samir Ghanem was transferred to the intensive care unit in a hospital after suffering from laziness in kidney function, and he is currently undergoing treatment. Sources close to him confirmed that his health had improved.

Dalal Abdel Aziz is also undergoing oxygen sessions in an isolation hospital, and she was transferred to intensive care.