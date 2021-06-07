Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Actress Donia Samir Ghanem broke her silence in light of the sad situation that applies to the family after the death of their father, the great artist Samir Ghanem, and the continuation of their mother, artist Dalal Abdel Aziz, in the hospital all this time, thanking their wide audience in the Arab world.

Donia said on her Instagram page: “By God, your great supplication is what makes us patient and allows us to stand on our feet to help my mother, who is still in intensive care and does not know anything about my door. On his parting and heal my mother, O Lord.”

The artist, Samir Ghanem, died at the age of 84, after a health crisis that affected him, as a result of which he was transferred to the hospital, accompanied by his wife, Dalal Abdel Aziz, who is still in the hospital infected with the Corona virus, Covid 19.