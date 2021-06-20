Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The two young Egyptian artists, Donia and Amy Samir Ghanem, sent moving messages to their father, the late artist Samir Ghanem, on the occasion of Father’s Day, which the world celebrates today.

And they expressed, through pictures on the “Instagram” site, their love and their absence for their late father. Amy commented on a photo she posted, “Happy Father’s Day… I love you… I miss you so much… I love you, the most precious thing in my life.”

While her sister, Donia Samir Ghanem, wrote on a picture of her father, “Happy New Year, the most beautiful father and man in the world. I love you very much and thank you for all the sweet memories we shared with you.. They are all love, laughter, pampering, happiness, tenderness, kindness, care and encouragement.. I love you very much.. May God have mercy on you.” And happy for you, Papa.”

The great artist Samir Ghanem left our world last Thursday, May 20, due to his infection with the new Corona virus, and his funeral took place Friday, May 21 from the Al-Moshir Mosque in the Fifth Settlement, and he was buried in the family cemeteries in Nasr City, and condolences were limited to the cemeteries.

In a related context, the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, the mother of the two young artists and the widow of the artist Samir Ghanem, is now receiving treatment in a Cairo hospital for more than two months for the symptoms of her infection with the emerging corona virus, from which she has already recovered.