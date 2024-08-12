Dongfeng: Who are the Chinese with whom Meloni is negotiating and what do they want?

Dongfeng Motor Group is in pole position. They would be underway advanced talks between the Chinese automotive giant and the government led by Giorgia Meloni. Which, for its part and after the trip to China, aims to welcome in Italy a second important car manufacturer to join Stellantis. The profile the executive is looking at would therefore coincide with the group based in Wuhan, ready to invest in the Bel Paese to create a European hub capable of churning out 100,000 electric vehicles per year. In the event of white smoke, the Italian state could participate with a minority stake in Dongfeng’s investment.

The flirtation between the Meloni Government and the Chinese of Dongfeng

The Meloni government intends to increase Italy’s annual car production from around 800,000 units in 2023 to 1.3 million. The possible agreement with Dongfeng could also involve other key investors, including Italian companies in the components sector. However, there are some rough edges to be smoothed out. Chinese managers, wrote Il Corriere della Sera, hope to use the public subsidies made available to them by Beijing to internationalize national companies, in addition to Italian ones to attract foreign investments. On the other hand, Rome intends to respect the European limits on state aid and is pushing, precisely, for the Asian company to commit to using local component supply chains.

Dongfeng, in the face of an agreement, could build a strategic hub in Italy. Where? Among the first rumors, the newspaper Il Mattino underlined, the name of the area of Flumersin Irpinia, in Valle Ufita in the province of Avellino, which is currently part of the Industria Italiana Autobus site, recently sold from public ownership to the Seri Group. In short, a new factory could be built here in an estimated time frame of 24-36 months (bureaucratic obstacles permitting). The alternatives? Piedmont or the former Olivetti site in Scarmagno.

What we know about the Wuhan giant

But what do we know about Dongfeng Motor Group? In 2023 it recorded a turnover of 12 billion euros. Just to make a comparison, Stellantis – of which the Chinese company holds 1.5% of the capital – has reached 189.5 billion. Founded in 1969, it is currently the smallest of the so-called Big Four in China, with 671 thousand sales in 2023, below SAIC Motor, Changan Automobile and FAW Group. The name, Dongfeng, means “East Wind”. The group has a history that is rooted in the Chinese civil war that ended in 1950 with the victory of Mao Zedong’s Chinese Communist Party.

The Great Helmsman – we are in the 60s – started a huge investment plan in the province of Hubei, where Wuhan is also located, with the aim of creating heavy industries capable of helping the country to face a phantom foreign military invasion. Among these factories was also the ancestor of Dongfeng. Officially founded in 1969 in Shiyan, it was called Second Automobile Works and was initially responsible for producing military vehicles, such as trucks and vans. In 1992, the name change and consolidation in the civilian vehicle market would come. The rest is history: partnerships and joint ventures with foreign companies. And the move to electric.