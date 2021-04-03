I.In the conflict zone in Eastern Ukraine, people have again been killed and injured. According to local media reports, a five-year-old boy was killed and his 66-year-old grandmother seriously injured in the village of Olexandriwske in the Donetsk separatist area on Saturday. An explosive device was thrown into the courtyard of the family home with a drone, it said. Independent confirmations were initially not available. The day before, a fighter had been killed in the Luhansk separatist area.

Parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions along the Russian border have been controlled by pro-Russian insurgents for almost seven years. According to UN estimates, at least 13,000 people were killed in the fighting.

On the government side, a soldier was killed by an unknown explosive device near the Schumy settlement in the Donetsk region. Before that, two other soldiers had been informed of the wounding.

The International Red Cross pointed out that the Donbass is one of the most heavily mined areas in the world. Children in particular repeatedly came across explosive remains while playing and were injured or killed, a statement said.

Despite the current ceasefire on the government side, at least 22 soldiers have died since the beginning of the year. Around 23 people were killed in the rebel area during the same period.

A peace plan agreed in 2015 is on hold. Increased tensions in the conflict area had recently sparked international concern. However, according to observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the number of violations of the ceasefire is still well below the level of the previous year.