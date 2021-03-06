Donetsk region was left without gas supply due to the debts of the utility company Donetskteplokommunenergo to the company Naftogaz of Ukraine. This was reported on the website of the gas distribution company. “Donetskoblgaz” Saturday, March 6th.

“PJSC” Donetskoblgaz “informs that OKP” Donetskteplokommunenergo “, as a supplier of heat for the Donetsk region, was left without a supplier of natural gas due to debts to JSC” NAK “Naftogaz of Ukraine”, – the company notes.

From Saturday, Donetskoblgaz is obliged to stop gas supply to Donetskteplokommunenergo facilities in accordance with the prescription of the gas distribution system code.

It is noted that Donetskteplokommunenergo and Naftogaz Ukrainy are forcing the gas distribution company to act in accordance with the law in order to prevent damages to the state from unauthorized gas consumption in the amount of 150 million hryvnias per month (approximately 401.9 million rubles).

The total debt of the Donetsk utility company to the Ukrainian gas company is more than 1.548 billion hryvnia (slightly more than 41.4 billion rubles).

For gas supply to resume, the company must pay at least 302.1 million hryvnia (809 million rubles).

In October last year, Naftogaz Ukrainy reported that the start of the heating season in Ukraine nearly missed the start in 45 settlements due to debts of heat and power enterprises to the holding. The lowest rates of settlements for consumed natural gas were also observed in the Donetsk region – 86%.

In October 2019, it was reported that the Ukrainian government obliged enterprises that have facilities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) to supply gas to them in order to ensure a stable passage of the heating season.

However, later, Naftogaz Ukrainy denied information about this resolution. It was noted that the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the enterprises to temporarily “bracket” the debts of their facilities in the Donbass, since there is “objectively no possibility” to collect debts from the companies.

An earlier adopted government decree, which bans gas supplies to the self-proclaimed republics, remains in effect.