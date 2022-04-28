Kirilenko, the governor of the eastern Donetsk region, added that Russia is also obstructing efforts to arrange humanitarian corridors elsewhere in Donetsk, but that Russian forces have been pushed back across his region.

Hundreds of fighters and some civilians are holed up in the Azovstal steel mills, their last stronghold in Mariupol.

Russian forces are bombing the factory after imposing a siege on Mariupol for weeks, but President Vladimir Putin said there was no need to storm the factory.

“They (want) to take advantage of the opportunity to capture the defenders of Mariupol, one of the main (elements) of them … the Azov battalion,” Kirilenko told a news briefing.

“Therefore, the Russian side does not agree to any evacuation measures regarding the wounded (Ukrainian) forces,” he added.

The TASS news agency reported that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian president had been very clear that while civilians could leave the factory, fighters should lay down their weapons.

“What could be the subject of negotiations in this case?” the agency quoted him as saying.