Five people were killed and five others wounded Saturday in Russian bombing of two cities in eastern Ukraine, which is awaiting a large-scale Russian attack, a regional governor said in the evening via Telegram.

“Today, five people were killed and five others were injured in Russian shelling in the Donetsk region,” said Pavlo Kirilenko, governor of the Donetsk region, adding that four of the dead were killed in the city of Voglidar and one in the town of Novomykhailovka.

Ukrainian authorities urged its residents to leave before an imminent attack by Russian forces.

And on Saturday, the Ukrainian army announced on Facebook that it “destroyed four tanks, eight armored vehicles and seven vehicles of Russia”, along with a “fighter plane, helicopter” and drones.

In the north, one of the mayors of the Kharkiv region, Vyatislav Zadorenko, said that “at least two people were killed in Slatin as a result of Russian bombing, and another person was wounded.”