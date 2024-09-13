Donetsk prosecutor’s office has referred cases against mercenaries from Georgia and the USA to court

The Donetsk Prosecutor’s Office has transferred cases against mercenaries from Georgia and the United States to court. The Donetsk People’s Republic Prosecutor’s Office reported this to Lenta.ru on Friday, September 13.

The Donetsk Prosecutor’s Office has approved indictments in criminal cases against 29-year-old Georgian citizen Nodar Petriashvili and 32-year-old US citizen Justin Mishler. According to information from the investigation, these citizens took part in military actions on the side of Ukraine as mercenaries from 2022 to 2024.

For these actions, Petriashvili received a reward equivalent to more than 3.1 million rubles, Mishler – 1.2 million rubles. At the moment, the accused are on the international wanted list; the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention in absentia.

