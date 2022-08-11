Home page politics

Of: Vincent Büssow, Nail Akkoyun, Andreas Apetz, and Christian Stör

Bombs explode in Crimea. The Russian army is attacking southern Ukraine in the Ukraine war: the news ticker.

Explosions in Crimea: Experts assume that attack Ukraine out.

Heavy blow for Russia: Crimean attack commemorates sinking of cruiser Moskva.

Editor's note: All news about Ukraine conflict read in this news ticker. The information comes partly from warring parties in the Ukraine war and cannot be directly verified independently.

+++ 8:14 a.m.: Pro-Russian separatists have accused Ukraine of shelling a brewery in the city of Donetsk. One person is said to have died and several people were injured. The Emergencies Ministry in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said a shell hit an ammonia pipe late at night, sparking a fire that spread over 600 square meters. Toxic ammonia gas escaped.

The gas escaped within a radius of two kilometers. According to the pro-Russian authorities, the gas leak has been stopped, but people are still being asked to retreat into buildings and keep doors and windows closed. Ammonia is toxic and acts as a cytotoxin. There is a risk of suffocation.

Ukraine War: Russian missile attack focuses on Bakhmut – civilians killed

Update from Thursday, August 11, 06:11: It is the 169th day of the Ukraine war. Even at night the fighting finds no rest. In the Donbass in eastern Ukraine, Russian troops continued their advances accompanied by heavy artillery fire. Seven civilians were killed in the town of Bakhmut on Wednesday (10 August). Shops, houses and apartments were also damaged and fires were caused by the attack. This has now been confirmed by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office. In a speech, President Volodymr Zelenskyy announced retaliation for the Russian air strike.

The President also appealed to the population in the Russian-occupied region and urged people to contact the Ukrainian armed forces through secure channels to transmit information about the enemy or about collaborators. In addition, contact should be maintained with those citizens who are alone or cut off from communication. “Talk to them, support them, tell them about our struggle and the possibility of evacuation to a free area,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine news: “Be captured or die” – Separatists warn Ukrainian soldiers

+++ 10.50 p.m.: Two civilians are said to have been killed in attacks on a village near Kharkiv. This was announced by the local police on Wednesday. Russian troops fired on the village of Stary Saltiv, which is under Ukrainian control, around 12 p.m. Police accused Russian forces of deliberately attacking residential buildings and announced an investigation into war crimes suspicions.

+++ 10.20 p.m.: Pro-Russian troops are said to have made advances in several key cities in the Donetsk region. A spokesman for the fighters of the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” reported this to Russian media on Wednesday CNN reported. The troops are said to have entered the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut, which have been fought over for days. In addition, the occupiers would control the villages of Pisky, Marinka and Avdiivka. Regarding the latter, the spokesman concluded, “the Ukrainian soldiers who are still in the city will be captured or die”.

Ukraine war news: civilians killed after rocket attack on Bakhmut

+++ 9.20 p.m.: Seven civilians are said to have been killed in a Russian attack in the town of Bakhmut. This was reported by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram on Wednesday. The troops from Russia are said to have hit high-rise buildings, single-family houses and shops in the city center with multiple rocket launchers. Six other people were injured.

The Attorney General’s Office is now investigating on suspicion of a war crime. For days, Bakhmut has been the target of Russian troops trying to advance in the Donbass region. The government of Ukraine has asked all civilians to leave the contested region.

News about the Ukraine war: Power lines from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant could be cut

+++ 8.15 p.m.: Ukraine has threatened to cut power lines to the Russian-held Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. The head of the state nuclear power plant operator Enerhoatom, Petro Kotin, announced this measure should Russia connect the power plant to the network of the annexed Crimean peninsula. “I think our armed forces will be ready for that if necessary,” the 61-year-old told agency RBK-Ukrayina, adding that Ukrainian power lines would shell the power lines.

According to Kotin, the power plant would have to be completely disconnected from Ukraine’s power system if Russia wants to connect it to Crimea’s grid. This would jeopardize the power supply of the entire Russian-occupied south of Ukraine. Since its conquest in March, the The situation around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is tense. Again and again there are battles near the kiln, which the Russian troops apparently use as a military base.

News about the Ukraine war: Ukrainian military wants to recapture Cherson “quickly”.

+++ 7.15 p.m.: One person was killed in the explosions on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. This reports Al Jazeera citing the local health department. Eight other people were also injured. It is still unclear what the exact cause of the detonation is (see initial report). Ukraine continues to deny participation.

Most recently, such a statement came from Ukraine’s Defense Minister Hanna Malyar. She wrote on Facebook, “The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cannot determine the cause of the fire, but reminds of fire safety regulations and a ban on smoking in unauthorized places.”

+++ 5.50 p.m.: In an interview with the Ukrainian press agency RBC-Ukraine, a high-ranking commander said that they want to liberate the Kherson region from Russian occupation in the coming months. “Unfortunately, I can’t give you a time frame or a date. But I want to tell the people of Kherson that it won’t take as long as everyone is expecting. It will be quick,” Major General Dmytro Marchenko said. By the end of the year, they want to have definitely liberated Cherson and thus herald the “end of the active phase of the war,” it said.

“And then there will be some local military operations. But by the end of the year we must complete the main phase of this war,” Marchenko concluded.

Ukraine war news: strategically important bridge damaged

+++ 4.15 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian military, rocket fire has rendered a bridge near the Nowa Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine unusable. “The hit was accurate” and “effective,” Army Command South said on Facebook on Wednesday (August 10). The crew administration has so far had no information on this. The day before, the Russian channel had rt only reports of regular shelling of the bridge over the ship canal and the dam itself.

Russia had largely conquered the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson on the lower reaches of the Dnipro River. Using long-range missile systems, the Ukrainian army is systematically trying to destroy the only three river crossings in the area. This is intended to prevent the Russian army from being replenished on the right bank and to enable recapture.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia wants to have destroyed German Gepard tanks

+++ 3 p.m.: According to their own statements, Russian forces have destroyed a German Gepard anti-aircraft tank in southern Ukraine. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the tank was hit in the area of ​​the city of Mykolaiv. In addition, three Ukrainian fighter jets were shot down in the region.

News about the Ukraine war: At least ten Russian planes probably destroyed

First report from Wednesday, August 10, 1:35 p.m.: Kyiv – The Ukraine war continues unabated. On the 168th day of the war, all eyes are on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. “Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up,” said the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the explosions at a Russian air force base. The detonations caused severe damage at the Saki base in western Crimea.

According to Ukrainian sources, at least ten planes were destroyed. “After the explosion that we saw, it is clear that the Air Force contingent was hit,” spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Staff Yuri Ihnat said on TV. According to Ihnat, Sukhoi Su-30M and Su-24 combat aircraft and Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft are stationed there.

News about the Ukraine war: explosions on the Crimean peninsula

The cause of the explosions in Crimea, the Russia annexed in 2014 is still unclear. According to official information from Moscow, a violation of fire safety rules is responsible for the incident. Many experts, on the other hand, assume a Ukrainian attack. The number and force of the explosions suggest a targeted attack by Ukraine.

the New York Times quoted a senior Ukrainian military officer as saying that a weapon developed by Ukraine had been used. Selenskyj’s advisor Oleksiy Arestovych also spoke unofficially of an attack with a new Ukrainian weapon.

The focus of military experts is primarily on the new Hrim-2 short-range ballistic missiles. They were developed in Ukraine and are said to have a range of up to 500 kilometers.

The leadership in Kyiv has not yet claimed responsibility for the explosions. However, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter: “This is just the beginning.”

News about the Ukraine war: Crimea attack would be a heavy blow for Russia

It would be the first military attack on targets in Crimea. Symbolically, it would be a similarly heavy blow to the Moscow leadership as the sinking of the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in mid-April.

The military experts of the US American Institute for the Study of the War According to reports, the Russian leadership does not want to admit a Ukrainian attack for image reasons. Then Moscow would have to admit that its air defenses had failed, the institute said in its analysis. (cs/dpa)