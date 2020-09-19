The Tottenham Hotspur have signed Sergio Reguilón as expected. The 23 year old Spaniard comes from real Madrid, spent the past season on loan with the Europa League winners Sevilla FC. Los Blancos secure a buyback clause for the national player.
Spurs paid 30 million euros for the left-back, who was under contract with Real Madrid until 2023. Reguilón’s move to Manchester United had previously been canceled. The reason: The royal insisted on a buyback clause and a right of first refusal for their home grown. The Spurs agreed to these conditions and now have a highly talented newcomer in Reguilón.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the buyback clause for Real Madrid is 45 million euros. The Spurs would at least reap a transfer plus if the Spaniard returned, and the royal team secured themselves with the clause.
