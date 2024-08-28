🚨🔴 BREAKING: Federico Chiesa to Liverpool, here we go! Agreement done for €13m initial fee with add-ons.

Four year contract for Chiesa as new Liverpool player, set to fly later today.

Church accepted Liverpool immediately. Deal DONE.

Exclusive story confirmed. 🔐🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Yx7hdQwkd4

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024