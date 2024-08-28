The transfer market in Europe’s major leagues is in its final stretch and clubs are still looking for reinforcements and releasing players they do not have in order to complete their squads.
In the absence of official confirmation, one of the market rumours is practically a reality: Federico Chiesa is leaving Juventus and heading to the Premier League with Liverpool.
“BREAKING NEWS: Federico Chiesa to Liverpool, here we go! Deal closed for 13 million euros initial fee with add-ons. Four-year contract for Chiesa as a new Liverpool player. Chiesa agreed to join Liverpool immediately. Deal closed. Exclusive confirmed,” Fabrizio Romano posted on his social media.
