After the transfer offensive the blues mucks Chelsea the squad. Ross Barkley is on loan to league rival Aston Villa for a year.
The 26-year-old midfielder no longer played a major role at Frank Lampard. In 2020/21, the 33-time England international will now play for the team from Birmingham.
Barkley is still under contract with Chelsea until 2023. In 2018 he moved from Arsenal to city rivals and has appeared 52 times for the Blues in the Premier League and Champions League. Villa coach Dean Smith can now look forward to prominent reinforcements: “Getting a player of Ross’ qualities is a real coup for the club and I am sure that he will be successful here and improve the team.”
Leave a Reply