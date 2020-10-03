Dortmund’s Champions League opponent Lazio Rome has Andreas Pereira from Manchester UnitedCommitted. The 24-year-old Brazilian will initially be loaned out, but can be signed by Lazio for 27 million euros via a purchase option.
Pereira had already switched to the Red Devils in the U18. The attacking midfielder has already been loaned out to Granada and Valencia, but never made a breakthrough at United. Now the former national player (an assignment for the Selecao) continues in Serie A at Lazio.
