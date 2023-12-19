DThe police have ended the occupation of the Dondorf printing works in Frankfurt. A police spokesman said eight people were arrested on the roof of the building early Tuesday morning. One person resisted and was injured during the arrest.

Staying on the roof in the cold was a risk for the activists. It was said that the police decided to evict the building after “examining proportionality”. She had previously ruled out evacuation in the face of resistance for security reasons. The activists rejected a call from Goethe University for a voluntary eviction.

Two people were also arrested during the night for allegedly hanging backpacks with food on a cable to the roof. According to a police spokesman, this was aiding and abetting trespassing. The activists had previously criticized the police for denying them access to food and drink. However, the latter had explained that the activists could be safely escorted inside, where they would be given food and drink.

The occupation by the “Die Druckerei” collective was the second one this year and lasted over a week. After the police cleared the interior of the building on Thursday, a group of activists went to the roof, some of them leaving in the meantime. The police had initially ruled out taking the activists from the roof against their will for security reasons.

The collective calls for the building to be preserved as an industrial and cultural monument. It is to be demolished to make room for a new building for the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics. The building, which belongs to the state of Hesse, was most recently home to the Institute for Art Education at Goethe University.