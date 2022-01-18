The Mavericks keep adding. Without too much brilliance, against rivals of all kinds and not with a very great reliability neither in attack nor in defense. But adding victories, after all, something key to avoid that play in nobody wants to play and establish themselves as the first team behind the top four of the Western Conference standings. That quartet made up of the Suns, Warriors Jazz and Grizzlies and that seems unattainable by game and results, but now has an obvious gap between fourth and sixth, the Nuggets. That’s where Dallas emerges, a team that has the peace of mind of not having anyone close, right now, ahead or behind. Something certainly relative, since a small negative streak would leave them with the pursuers very close to matching them.

Against the Thunder, the Mavericks have not played any good. Neither does their leader, Luka Doncic, who has epitomized his team’s game in a ghastly shooting series: 4 of 17 in field goals and 0 of 6 from the triple. The staff line (12 of 14 from there) rescued the Slovenian, who did get a triple-double (20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists), held back in the last quarter (5 shots) and had no big mistakes in a crazy ending, marked by mistakes and that the Mavericks resolved with greater ease of which the scoreboard says (they were 104-99 with 9 seconds to go), but also with the water up to their necks: Jerome scored a triple that left the light tight (104-102), Green missed two free throws for the hosts and OKC had the ball to force overtime or get the win. But Giddey made a mistake on the pass and that was the end of it.

The comeback of the Thunder, who were never ahead on the scoreboard and lost 22 points, was thanks to the good work of the team in the second half: 60 points, 30 in the third quarter and as many in the last and final. But Jason Kidd’s team was saved from a loss that would have been somewhat ridiculous (the Thunder, at 14-29, are penultimate in the West) and get their third consecutive victory, in addition to the ninth in the last 10 games. His best streak of the course for a 25-19, in that already mentioned fifth place, and with games in which they have tipped the balance with both lesser rivals (the Magic the other day, OKC today) as with others with a greater background, such as Warriors, Bulls or Grizzlies.

Beyond Doncic, there was a bit of everything for the Mavericks: Hardaway had 12 points off the bench and Powell had 10. Also, 14+5+8 from Jalen Brunson, 13 from Porzingis, 8 from Klebber and 17, with 10 rebounds, from Dorian Finney-Smith. And in the Thunder, 34 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, that talent who was the one who resisted the Texan onslaught and led the comeback with 23 points in the second half. Luguentz Dort went to 18 and Josh Giddey to 10, but with the final decision when the Mavs were more down and nervous than ever. Beyond that, an ugly and bland game in which both teams shot quite poorly (the Thunder narrowly exceeded 40% in field goals and the Mavericks did not even reach those figures), with many turnovers (13 of the visitors and 11 from the Texans) and resolved in a conglomeration of errors that tipped the scales for the most talented team. One that, without much brilliance, is on a roll. Doncic smiles some more.