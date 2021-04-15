NAfter the presentation of the German national player Maxi Kleber, Luka Doncic gave the Dallas Mavericks an enormously important win against the Memphis Grizzlies with a crazy throw at the last second. With 1.8 seconds left on the clock, Kleber passed the ball to Doncic on the field. The 22-year-old exceptional player was caught by two opponents, forced his way through, stumbled and somehow brought the basketball towards the basket while falling forward – the three points were decisive at 114: 113 on Wednesday evening. After a weak start to the game, the Slovenian ended up with 29 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

“That last action was amazing,” said coach Rick Carlisle. The Mavericks were also so happy because the Grizzlies had given two free throws immediately before. “Put the ball in his hand and he’ll think anything is possible,” said Carlisle. “I was surprised when he got in,” said Doncic. “Those are the best feelings.”

Kleber played almost 37 minutes, longer than any other professional. He came up with eight points, eight rebounds – and the crucial template of the game. The victory against direct pursuers in the Western Conference after the last two defeats in a row secured the seventh place in the table for the Mavericks. The Portland Trail Blazers in sixth place are also within reach. The top six of the two conferences are directly qualified for the playoffs.

Isaiah Hartenstein also had a victorious evening, with his Cleveland Cavaliers he scored a 103: 90 against the Charlotte Hornets. Daniel Theis lost with the Chicago Bulls 106: 115 against the Orlando Magic. He came up with 16 points, six rebounds and an assist.

In the top game of the day, the Philadelphia 76ers won 123: 117 against the Brooklyn Nets, pulled past the opponent and thus have the better cards for first place in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid excelled with 39 points and 13 rebounds for the 76ers in a game the Nets played without James Harden, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.