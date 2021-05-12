It was a great occasion for the Mavericks … but it ended in thunderous disaster. In the last game in Tennessee, Luka Doncic buckled a miraculous final comeback with an impossible triple over the horn, foreshortened leaping forward (113-114). As if they had that match burned, the Grizzlies played with a fury and concentration that, to put it mildly, were not matched by the Mavs.: 133-104 final and now 36-33 for the locals (in play in and rushing options to be eighth and have double life at that junction) and 40-29 for Rick Carlisle, who tried to draw a thick veil as soon as the game ended (“we have not been well in the 48 minutes“). The Mavs are now sixth, tied with a Blazers who place fifth.. To make matters worse, the Lakers (again in the box) closed the night with an agonizing victory against the Knicks and are placed (39-30) to a game of Mavericks and Blazers. The play in still in the air …

The Texans sank in the second half (73-47 of a set). The Grizzlies began to run, to score easy baskets … and to take advantage Luka Doncic’s problems, slow and off-center, surely touched by a tremendous blow to the back before the break, in a fall above the publicity after trying to rescue a ball. The Slovenian assured that the cold would hurt him more and that he did not know how he will be for today’s game, against the Pelicans. Depleted and in any case in a bad day, he was caught in endless bounces by the defensive traps of the Grizzlies and played, perhaps, his worst game of the entire season: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 losses, shooting 4/16, 3-point 0/4, -23 in 26 minutes on the court.

That is obviously not a normal match of Doncic, who was resounding when singing the mea culpa on a night with more turnovers than baskets scored: “I was not in the party, I was not myself. This defeat is on my account. We have to recover, but this has certainly been one of the worst games I have ever played. I have to be better than this“. Carlisle retired his starters with 10 minutes left (104-82). It was not worth trying, still without Kristaps Porzingis peror against some Grizzlies without Jonas Valanciunas or Jaren Jackson Jr. But with Kyle Anderson (15 points), 22 points from Brooks, 18 from Konchar and the usual lead from Ja Morant (24 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists).

Clippers don’t fail against Raptors

Meanwhile, the Clippers beat (96-115) some Raptors who do not play anything, who they just want the exile course to end as soon as possible and that they wait for the draft to fly back. Without main on the track, they were easy prey for a rival who conserva (46-23) the third place in the West, with a game ahead of the Denver Nuggets. Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points with 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Marcus Morris 14, Paul George 16, Zubac 18 with 10 rebounds and Mann, one of the revelations of the course, finished with 20 points.

In Sacramento, the Kings beat the impoverished Thunder (122-106) and retain their slightest hope of being in the play in: 31-38, two and a half games away from the Spurs. It could not be otherwise against an opponent (21-49) who has only won one game since April 1 (1-22 in 23 games). Without Fox, Haliburton or Harrison Barnes, they shot for Kings Hield (21 points, 6 assists, 5 triples), Delon Wright (21 points) and Terence Davis (27 and 5 rebounds). In the Thunder, almost 20 minutes on the court for Gabriel Deck, who finished with 8 points.