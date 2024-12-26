The popular ‘Christmas Day’ of the NBA, which featured five interesting games on the night of December 25, ended with bittersweet feelings for Luka Doncicstar of the Dallas Mavericks. His team, in addition to being defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves (99-105), saw how the Slovenian was injured again. However, and despite the sporting setback and the physical setback, the former Real Madrid player ended up brightening the night of his teammates by playing Santa Claus for another year.

The Mavericks shared a surprising video on their social networks showing off the gift that Doncic prepared for the rest of the players, coaching staff and the franchise’s workers: nothing less than an electric kart for each one.

Even with their party clothes, they were surprised in the bowels of their pavilion, the American Airlines Center, and did not hesitate for a moment – despite the difficulties of some in getting into the small vehicle – in Get behind the wheel to explore the corridors of the gigantic sports venue.

It was undoubtedly a moment of relaxation that helped to better digest the defeat on the field and the injury to the Slovenian player, who according to the first scans suffered a calf strain.









Doncic, who was already coming into this game in cotton wool, had to retreat to the locker room on crutches in the final moments of the second quarter of the game and ended up missing the entire second half. Before, he had achieved 14 points, five rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes on the hardwood.

A rosary of injuries

According to the chain ESPN The 25-year-old will undergo an MRI on Thursday after suffering this new setback. So far this season Doncic has already missed seven games due to injurytwo in a row last week and another five in a row at the end of November. The knee strain is added to a bruise on the right knee, a sprain on the right wrist and a bruise on the left heel.

Given Doncic’s injury, Kyrie Irving, the team’s other big star, had to take the ‘Mavs’ on his back, but his 39 points were not enough to tip the score in his favor. «It is painful for all of us. I pray that Luka has a speedy recovery. No matter how long the term is, we are going to have to adapt. It’s the nature of the business. Hopefully, he’ll take his time and come back when he’s ready,” he stated.

The Mavericks, who have accumulated a balance of 19 games won and 11 lost, return to action on Friday against the Suns. They then complete a back-to-back by facing the Trail Blazers on Saturday, before closing out the year with a floor against the Sacramento Kings.