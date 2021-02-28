This week to Luka doncic A green blast has come before and after facing the Celtics, one of the teams with the most followers in the United States and outside the country. In the pre, for a few words from Cedric Maxwell in which he spoke of him as a reincarnation of Larry Bird. In the post, for the pair of triples with which he won the game against Boston. A resemblance is drawn from everything.

In the interview after the game against the Nets, in which the Mavericks achieved a valuable victory away from home, journalist Rachel Nichols insisted on national television to ask Luka Doncic for the comparison with Larry Bird. The Slovenian player, who has his birthday this Sunday, assertive when answering:

“I have seen many videos of him to see how he played, but you cannot compare me with Larry Bird. I have many games left to get to what he has done, it is very far. I just want to improve and go out on the court to have fun playing to this”

It’s more for style and appearance than production or impact, also counting on the fact that the generational leap between the two is enormous. But, Going to the numbers, Doncic does improve Bird’s performance in his third season in the NBA: 28.5 points from the European by 22.9 points from the American, with Doncic giving more assists (9.1 by 5.8) and Bird getting more rebounds (10.9 by 8.4) when playing in different parts of the court. The one in Ljubljana is still not convinced.

Next week Doncic will participate in a new All-Star Party, although this year with a different format due to the pandemic: “Four years ago I expected to be drafted and now I’m in my second All-Star. It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was little.”.

On the win against the Nets, a couple of notes from Doncic: “They had two of their stars unable to play, but it was a dangerous game. We solved it by playing well as a team.”.