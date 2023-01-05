Challenge between phenomena in the match of the night between the Mavericks and the Celtics: the Slovenian dragged his team in the streak of seven victories in a row

A challenge among stars, absolutely not to be missed. On the night of the NBA, at 1.30 am Italian time, two of the best players of the season and among the main candidates for the MVP award face off: Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. A game to follow also for the value of the two teams: on the one hand the franchise with the best record (Boston, first in the East with 26 wins and 12 losses); on the other hand one of the best in form in the league, Dallas with its seven consecutive victories and fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

The prediction — That of the night will be the second and last match between the two teams in the regular season. The first act, at the TD Garden, had gone to the Celtics: 125-112 last November 24th. It was a show by Doncic and Tatum, for a change: Luka closed with 43 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists; the former Duke with 37-13-5. A game full of points, that of a month and a half ago. The impression is that the next one could have a lower score: Boston comes from two bad defeats (123-111 against Denver and above all 150-117 against Okc) and needs to find solidity again, Dallas is one of the best defenses in the NBA (110.3 points suffered per game). The odds for Under 230.5 points are 1.91 for Bet365, 1.89 for PlanetWin, 1.85 for Sisal. See also Cali, Tolima and Junior: bills to spend in Libertadores and Sudamericana

The shares of Doncic and Tatum — Dallas-Boston could be decided by Doncic and Tatum. Respectively the first and fifth best scorer in the NBA: average of 34.3 points for Luka, 30.8 for Jayson. The Slovenian is literally unleashed, these are his latest individual performances: 50-8-10 with Houston, 32-9-9 with the Lakers, 60-21-10 with New York, 35-12-13 again with the Rockets, 51 -6-9 with San Antonio, 39-12-8 again against Houston. There’s always a triple-double in the air, what’s the odds for the match against Boston? Share increased by 5.50. While Tatum has not exceeded 30 points in the last three games played: the Over 32.5 is given at 1.95 by Sisal, 1.86 by Bet365.

The winner — Boston comes from two consecutive defeats but is still given as a favorite: the odds for the success of the Celtics are 1.77 for Better and GoldBet, 1.73 for Betfair. While Dallas’ victory is given at 2.20 by Better, 2.15 by GoldBet and 2.13 by NetBet. See also Rally Sweden, first day: Neuville leads on Hyundai

January 5th – 1.16pm

