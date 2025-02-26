With more fury than brilliance but with the pride of an injured heart, Luka Doncic took revenge on the Dallas Mavericks in the 107-99 victory of Los Angeles Lakers after a vibrant and explosive match in which LeBron James was a hurricane in The outcome.

Doncic was measured for the first time to his former team, the one who ‘betrayed him’ opening the door in one of the most shocking transfers in the NBA history, and recorded his first triple-double with the Lakers despite dealing All night with two for one ending with 19 points (6 of 17 in shots with 1 of 7 in triples), 15 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 robberies and 2 caps.

One of those who suffered Doncic’s account adjustment was Nico Harrison, general manager of the Mavericks. Present in Los Angeles (USA), Harrison was one of the key people in that operation so that Doncic, 25, ended in the Lakers after six spectacular and a half campaigns in the Mavericks in which he was five times there Star, five times chosen for the best league quintet and the leader of the team that in 2024 reached the finals.

Anthony Davis, who changed Los Angeles for Dallas in this transfer, returned to the Californian city street dress because he is still injured. The pivot received a tribute from the franchise with which he was champion in 2020.

With the match tied in the final stretch, LeBron hit the table with 16 points in a monumental last quarter. King James ended with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Austin Reaves contributed 20 points and Rui Hachimura got 15 points and 6 rebounds in some Lakers (35-21) with a magnificent 15-4 in his last 19 duels.

By Dallas (31-28), Kyrie Irving was sensational with 35 points (12 of 27 in shots with 5 of 11 in triples) and 7 rebounds. Klay Thompson also highlighted with 22 points and 8 rebounds in some Mavericks without Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively.

With a large day atmosphere, all the cameras and all the eyes of Crypto.com Arena were put on a maid with a wide smile and that greeted Irving very affectionately. However, the Slovenian only had one mission: his staff vendetta Against the Mavericks.

He did not put the first triple he tried, but from then on Doncic was seen everywhere in the initial room: 4 assists in front of numerous two against one, no less than 7 rebounds, a cap to Max Christie, a robbery of PJ Washington … and 9 points with several moments of pure rage, especially a two plus one and above all a triplet that shouted and with the look fixed on the bench of Dallas.

Everything began and ended at the base, which was also carried out by the emotion with a technique after a clear fault suffered that the referees did not whistle. On the opposite side, the response was on behalf of a hyperactive Irving (14 points) and the Lakers closed the intense first chapter ahead (28-20).

Reaves took Doncic’s relief in a second quarter in which the purple and gold reached a +16 and the first possibility of breaking the score.

Jason Kidd continued to send two for one (sometimes three for one) to a maid who continued to assist his teammates, as with an exquisite pass from behind for triple Reaves. But the Mavericks responded with a 4-12 in the last three minutes thanks to another protagonist of the ‘Doncic transfer’: Christie, who put a plug to Doncic and chained two triples to leave the score in 59-51 path of the break.

James Mate against Thompson and Irving Mark J. Terrill / Ap-LaPressse

Danc touched the triple-double to the intermediate with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists while Irving achieved 18 points.

The visiting defense grew in the third quarter and also its success from the triple, with Irving and Thompson placing the Mavericks to the edge of the comeback (70-67 with 6.02 for playing). The Lakers were stuck in that third quarter. Without fluidity in attack and with a thick maid, they were surpassed by the energy of the Mavericks but at least they managed to reach the last quarter without being below (78-77).

The meeting entered a stretch of maximum tension with LeBron assuming responsibility while in Dallas it was Thompson who entered into combustion with three consecutive triples (91-91 with 5.30 for the end).





Irving continued to try until the end, but the 16 points and 5 rebounds in the last quarter of a huge LeBron gave Doncic his long -awaited revenge.